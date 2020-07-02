Ganesh Housing Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.44 crore, down 81.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.44 crore in March 2020 down 81.81% from Rs. 189.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in March 2020 down 82.53% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2020 up 20.9% from Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2019.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 28.60 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.14% returns over the last 6 months and -38.95% over the last 12 months.