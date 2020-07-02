Ganesh Housing Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.44 crore, down 81.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.44 crore in March 2020 down 81.81% from Rs. 189.37 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in March 2020 down 82.53% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2020 up 20.9% from Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2019.
Ganesh Housing shares closed at 28.60 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.14% returns over the last 6 months and -38.95% over the last 12 months.
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.44
|45.58
|189.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.44
|45.58
|189.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.25
|3.51
|14.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.32
|40.22
|170.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.30
|3.88
|4.18
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.55
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.27
|7.70
|8.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.23
|-10.28
|-9.28
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.42
|-2.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.27
|-9.86
|-11.65
|Interest
|17.05
|23.78
|21.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.32
|-33.64
|-33.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.32
|-33.64
|-33.53
|Tax
|5.11
|-6.46
|-16.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.43
|-27.17
|-17.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.43
|-27.17
|-17.20
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.45
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-31.43
|-27.62
|-17.22
|Equity Share Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-5.52
|-3.50
|Diluted EPS
|-6.39
|-5.52
|-3.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-5.52
|-3.50
|Diluted EPS
|-6.39
|-5.52
|-3.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am