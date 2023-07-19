English
    Ganesh Housing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore, up 536.09% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore in June 2023 up 536.09% from Rs. 42.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.34 crore in June 2023 up 1130.32% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.95 crore in June 2023 up 764.69% from Rs. 25.09 crore in June 2022.

    Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 19.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

    Ganesh Housing shares closed at 469.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 55.58% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Housing Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.45179.3042.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations270.45179.3042.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.7188.6317.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.75-20.74-7.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.335.703.76
    Depreciation0.930.790.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.714.603.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.02100.3324.30
    Other Income1.003.710.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax216.02104.0324.47
    Interest0.981.654.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax215.05102.3820.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax215.05102.3820.10
    Tax53.7162.966.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities161.3439.4213.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period161.3439.4213.11
    Minority Interest--7.080.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates161.3446.5013.11
    Equity Share Capital83.3983.3983.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.354.731.57
    Diluted EPS19.354.731.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.354.731.57
    Diluted EPS19.354.731.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 19, 2023

