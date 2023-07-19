Ganesh Housing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore, up 536.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore in June 2023 up 536.09% from Rs. 42.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.34 crore in June 2023 up 1130.32% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.95 crore in June 2023 up 764.69% from Rs. 25.09 crore in June 2022.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 19.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 469.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 55.58% over the last 12 months.