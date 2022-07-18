 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganesh Housing Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.52 crore, down 46.11% Y-o-Y

Jul 18, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.52 crore in June 2022 down 46.11% from Rs. 78.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022 up 142.92% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.09 crore in June 2022 up 19.59% from Rs. 20.98 crore in June 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 317.10 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.19% returns over the last 6 months and 152.67% over the last 12 months.

Ganesh Housing Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.52 155.37 78.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.52 155.37 78.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.78 241.69 10.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.81 -147.82 42.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.76 4.02 2.84
Depreciation 0.62 0.71 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.88 5.28 3.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.30 51.49 20.22
Other Income 0.17 0.24 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.47 51.72 20.62
Interest 4.37 6.61 13.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.10 45.12 7.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.10 45.12 7.60
Tax 6.99 19.96 2.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.11 25.16 5.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.11 25.16 5.39
Minority Interest 0.00 0.06 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.11 25.22 5.40
Equity Share Capital 83.39 83.39 51.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 4.45 1.05
Diluted EPS 1.57 4.45 1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 4.45 1.05
Diluted EPS 1.57 4.45 1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:33 pm
