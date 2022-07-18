Ganesh Housing Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.52 crore, down 46.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.52 crore in June 2022 down 46.11% from Rs. 78.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022 up 142.92% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.09 crore in June 2022 up 19.59% from Rs. 20.98 crore in June 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 317.10 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.19% returns over the last 6 months and 152.67% over the last 12 months.