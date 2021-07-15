Ganesh Housing Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.89 crore, up 13011.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.89 crore in June 2021 up 13011.88% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021 up 111.79% from Rs. 45.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.98 crore in June 2021 up 152.86% from Rs. 39.69 crore in June 2020.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.30 in June 2020.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 120.15 on July 14, 2021 (NSE)