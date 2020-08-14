Ganesh Housing Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 99.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2020 down 99.49% from Rs. 117.69 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.80 crore in June 2020 down 25.38% from Rs. 36.53 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.69 crore in June 2020 down 80.66% from Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2019.
Ganesh Housing shares closed at 24.45 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.74% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|34.44
|117.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|34.44
|117.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.14
|2.25
|2.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.96
|30.32
|129.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|4.30
|3.78
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.53
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|7.27
|4.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.37
|-10.23
|-23.12
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.96
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.09
|-9.27
|-22.44
|Interest
|16.52
|17.05
|19.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.61
|-26.32
|-41.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.61
|-26.32
|-41.66
|Tax
|-10.81
|5.11
|-5.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.80
|-31.43
|-36.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.80
|-31.43
|-36.55
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-45.80
|-31.43
|-36.53
|Equity Share Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.30
|-6.39
|-7.42
|Diluted EPS
|-9.30
|-6.39
|-7.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.30
|-6.39
|-7.42
|Diluted EPS
|-9.30
|-6.39
|-7.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm