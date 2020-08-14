Ganesh Housing Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 99.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2020 down 99.49% from Rs. 117.69 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.80 crore in June 2020 down 25.38% from Rs. 36.53 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.69 crore in June 2020 down 80.66% from Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2019.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 24.45 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.74% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.