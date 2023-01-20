Ganesh Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.85 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.85 crore in December 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 76.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2022 down 14.73% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.53 crore in December 2022 up 47.47% from Rs. 32.23 crore in December 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in December 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 378.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and 90.22% over the last 12 months.