 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ganesh Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.85 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.85 crore in December 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 76.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2022 down 14.73% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.53 crore in December 2022 up 47.47% from Rs. 32.23 crore in December 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in December 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 378.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and 90.22% over the last 12 months.

Ganesh Housing Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.85 327.68 76.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.85 327.68 76.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.70 274.88 18.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.58 -32.62 19.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.54 3.65 2.91
Depreciation 0.69 0.62 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.18 3.02 3.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.31 78.12 31.74
Other Income 0.53 0.07 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.84 78.20 31.71
Interest 5.07 2.40 7.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.77 75.80 24.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.77 75.80 24.72
Tax 11.45 56.50 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.32 19.30 24.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.32 19.30 24.77
Minority Interest -9.20 0.04 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.13 19.34 24.78
Equity Share Capital 83.39 83.39 51.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 2.31 4.79
Diluted EPS 3.64 2.31 4.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 2.31 4.79
Diluted EPS 3.64 2.31 4.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm