English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ganesh Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.85 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.85 crore in December 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 76.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2022 down 14.73% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.53 crore in December 2022 up 47.47% from Rs. 32.23 crore in December 2021.

    Ganesh Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in December 2021.

    Ganesh Housing shares closed at 378.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and 90.22% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Housing Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.85327.6876.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.85327.6876.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.70274.8818.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.58-32.6219.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.543.652.91
    Depreciation0.690.620.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.183.023.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.3178.1231.74
    Other Income0.530.07-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.8478.2031.71
    Interest5.072.407.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.7775.8024.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.7775.8024.72
    Tax11.4556.50-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.3219.3024.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.3219.3024.77
    Minority Interest-9.200.040.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.1319.3424.78
    Equity Share Capital83.3983.3951.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.642.314.79
    Diluted EPS3.642.314.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.642.314.79
    Diluted EPS3.642.314.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm