Ganesh Housing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.08 crore, up 30.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.08 crore in December 2021 up 30.66% from Rs. 58.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021 up 170.63% from Rs. 35.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.23 crore in December 2021 up 317.77% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2020.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.13 in December 2020.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 209.35 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 90.93% returns over the last 6 months and 553.20% over the last 12 months.