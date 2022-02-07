MARKET NEWS

    Ganesh Housing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.08 crore, up 30.66% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.08 crore in December 2021 up 30.66% from Rs. 58.22 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021 up 170.63% from Rs. 35.08 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.23 crore in December 2021 up 317.77% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2020.

    Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.13 in December 2020.

    Ganesh Housing shares closed at 207.20 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.31% returns over the last 6 months and 372.52% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Housing Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.0873.2758.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.0873.2758.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.578.712.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.0129.1473.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.912.833.08
    Depreciation0.520.370.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.333.393.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7428.83-24.81
    Other Income-0.020.639.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7129.47-15.26
    Interest7.009.6719.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7219.79-34.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.7219.79-34.59
    Tax-0.054.550.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.7715.24-35.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.7715.24-35.09
    Minority Interest0.010.000.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.7815.24-35.08
    Equity Share Capital51.6951.6949.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.792.95-7.13
    Diluted EPS4.792.95-7.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.792.95-7.13
    Diluted EPS4.792.95-7.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 07:44 pm
