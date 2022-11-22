Ganesh Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 8.93% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 11% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 54.10 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.94% returns over the last 6 months