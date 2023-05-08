English
    Ganesh Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 382.61% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 382.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 34.90 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.07% returns over the last 6 months and -1.41% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.150.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.150.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.11-0.04
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.11-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.11-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.11-0.04
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.11-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.11-0.04
    Equity Share Capital0.410.410.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.48-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.430.48-0.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.48-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.430.48-0.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 02:22 pm