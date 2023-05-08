Ganesh Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 382.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 382.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 34.90 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.07% returns over the last 6 months and -1.41% over the last 12 months.