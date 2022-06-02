Ganesh Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 95.61% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 131.14% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 35.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 131.37% returns over the last 12 months.