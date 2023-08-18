Ganesh Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 218.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 218.87% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 81.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Ganesh Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2022.

Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 33.80 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.88% returns over the last 6 months and -7.78% over the last 12 months.