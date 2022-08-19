Ganesh Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 15.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 15.22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 13.17% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 36.65 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.15% returns over the last 6 months