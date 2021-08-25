Ganesh Holdings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 922.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 922.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 8.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.