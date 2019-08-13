Ganesh Holdings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 43.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 43.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 44.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Ganesh Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2018.