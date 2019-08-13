Ganesh Holdings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 43.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 43.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 44.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
Ganesh Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2018.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 06:41 pm