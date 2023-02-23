English
    Ganesh Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 4761.29% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 4761.29% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 371.99% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 48.20 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.80% returns over the last 6 months and 3.66% over the last 12 months.
    Ganesh Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.010.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.150.010.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.03-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.03-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-0.03-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.11-0.03-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.11-0.03-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.11-0.03-0.04
    Equity Share Capital0.410.410.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.47-0.85
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.47-0.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.47-0.85
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.47-0.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am