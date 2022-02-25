Ganesh Holdings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 87.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 87.84% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 230.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 48.80 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)