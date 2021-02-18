Ganesh Holdings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 507.14% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 507.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 66.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.
Ganesh Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.
|Ganesh Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.02
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.02
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|0.41
|0.41
|0.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|-0.26
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|-0.26
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|-0.26
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|-0.26
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited