Ganesh Holdings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 507.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 507.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 66.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.