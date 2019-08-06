Ganesh Foundry Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.98 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.98 crore in June 2019 up 16.58% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2019 up 58.1% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2019 up 60.68% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2018.

Ganesh Foundry EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2018.