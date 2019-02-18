Ganesh Foundry Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore, up 20.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore in December 2018 up 20.92% from Rs. 13.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 125.42% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 94.12% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.