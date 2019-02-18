Ganesh Foundry Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore, up 20.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Foundry & Castings are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore in December 2018 up 20.92% from Rs. 13.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 125.42% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 94.12% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.
|
|Ganesh Foundry & Castings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.82
|15.21
|13.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.82
|15.21
|13.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.59
|10.23
|9.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.93
|0.31
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|3.66
|3.52
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.15
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.38
|3.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.47
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.00
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.47
|0.37
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.47
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.47
|0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.47
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.47
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|4.40
|4.40
|4.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|1.06
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|1.06
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|1.06
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|1.06
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
