Ganesh Benzo Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.57 crore, up 33.03% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 51.57 crore in September 2018 up 33.03% from Rs. 38.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.55 crore in September 2018 up 10.41% from Rs. 7.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.22 crore in September 2018 up 10.15% from Rs. 12.91 crore in September 2017.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2017.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 59.10 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -30.47% returns over the last 6 months and -35.66% over the last 12 months.