English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ganesh Benzo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.78 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.78 crore in March 2023 up 2.26% from Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2023 up 53.19% from Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.83 crore in March 2023 up 41.54% from Rs. 16.13 crore in March 2022.

    Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

    Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 149.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.37% returns over the last 6 months and 28.80% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Benzoplast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.7848.9750.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.7848.9750.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.393.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.63--0.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.114.855.39
    Depreciation4.393.943.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4820.8525.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3517.9311.41
    Other Income3.092.491.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4420.4212.40
    Interest1.701.490.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.7418.9311.52
    Exceptional Items-0.32---0.29
    P/L Before Tax16.4218.9311.23
    Tax4.164.983.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2613.958.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2613.958.00
    Equity Share Capital6.526.526.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.932.231.33
    Diluted EPS1.902.201.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.932.231.28
    Diluted EPS1.902.201.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Benzo #Ganesh Benzoplast #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am