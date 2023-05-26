Ganesh Benzo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.78 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.78 crore in March 2023 up 2.26% from Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2023 up 53.19% from Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.83 crore in March 2023 up 41.54% from Rs. 16.13 crore in March 2022.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 149.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.37% returns over the last 6 months and 28.80% over the last 12 months.