Ganesh Benzo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.51 crore, down 38.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.51 crore in June 2022 down 38.21% from Rs. 73.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2022 up 21.78% from Rs. 9.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2022 up 18.01% from Rs. 16.55 crore in June 2021.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 138.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.68% returns over the last 6 months