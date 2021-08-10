Ganesh Benzo Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.65 crore, up 41.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.65 crore in June 2021 up 41.75% from Rs. 51.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in June 2021 down 35.73% from Rs. 14.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.55 crore in June 2021 down 19.54% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2020.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2020.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 85.15 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.45% returns over the last 6 months and 80.59% over the last 12 months.