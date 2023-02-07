Ganesh Benzo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore, down 45.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore in December 2022 down 45.51% from Rs. 89.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2022 up 76.96% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2022 up 64.37% from Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2021.