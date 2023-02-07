 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganesh Benzo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore, down 45.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore in December 2022 down 45.51% from Rs. 89.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2022 up 76.96% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2022 up 64.37% from Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2021.

Ganesh Benzoplast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.97 46.43 89.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.97 46.43 89.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.39 -- 38.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.58 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 7.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.85 6.04 4.58
Depreciation 3.94 3.42 2.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.85 20.38 25.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.93 15.01 10.99
Other Income 2.49 3.75 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.42 18.76 11.91
Interest 1.49 1.42 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.93 17.33 10.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.93 17.33 10.90
Tax 4.98 3.78 3.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.95 13.55 7.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.95 13.55 7.88
Equity Share Capital 6.52 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 2.17 1.26
Diluted EPS 2.20 2.17 1.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 2.17 1.26
Diluted EPS 2.20 2.17 1.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited