Ganesh Benzo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore, down 45.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore in December 2022 down 45.51% from Rs. 89.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2022 up 76.96% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2022 up 64.37% from Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2021.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2021.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 141.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.77% returns over the last 6 months and 41.88% over the last 12 months.