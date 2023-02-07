English
    Ganesh Benzo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore, down 45.51% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore in December 2022 down 45.51% from Rs. 89.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2022 up 76.96% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2022 up 64.37% from Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2021.

    Ganesh Benzoplast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.9746.4389.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.9746.4389.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.39--38.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.58--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----7.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.856.044.58
    Depreciation3.943.422.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.8520.3825.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9315.0110.99
    Other Income2.493.750.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4218.7611.91
    Interest1.491.421.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.9317.3310.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.9317.3310.90
    Tax4.983.783.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.9513.557.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.9513.557.88
    Equity Share Capital6.526.246.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.232.171.26
    Diluted EPS2.202.171.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.232.171.26
    Diluted EPS2.202.171.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited