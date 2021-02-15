Ganesh Benzo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.41 crore, up 4.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.41 crore in December 2020 up 4.2% from Rs. 60.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2020 up 14.4% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.17 crore in December 2020 up 11.07% from Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2019.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2019.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 63.75 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.22% returns over the last 6 months and 63.25% over the last 12 months.