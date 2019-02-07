Ganesh Benzo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.78 crore, up 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.78 crore in December 2018 up 2.63% from Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2018 up 8.89% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2018 down 0.41% from Rs. 14.49 crore in December 2017.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2017.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 44.80 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.42% returns over the last 6 months and -46.32% over the last 12 months.