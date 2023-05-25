English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ganesh Benzo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.07 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.07 crore in March 2023 up 40.39% from Rs. 95.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2023 up 73.25% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2023 up 44.89% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022.

    Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

    Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 147.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.94% returns over the last 6 months and 27.12% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Benzoplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.0798.9795.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.0798.9795.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.7876.2832.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.63--0.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.49-36.641.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.095.676.10
    Depreciation4.914.444.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.6629.4538.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5119.7712.44
    Other Income1.691.940.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2021.7113.32
    Interest0.221.790.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9819.9212.37
    Exceptional Items-0.33---0.29
    P/L Before Tax19.6519.9212.09
    Tax4.905.403.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7514.518.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7514.518.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.7514.518.51
    Equity Share Capital6.526.526.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.492.331.41
    Diluted EPS2.492.291.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.492.331.36
    Diluted EPS2.492.291.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Benzo #Ganesh Benzoplast #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:50 pm