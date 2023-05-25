Ganesh Benzo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.07 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.07 crore in March 2023 up 40.39% from Rs. 95.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2023 up 73.25% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2023 up 44.89% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 147.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.94% returns over the last 6 months and 27.12% over the last 12 months.