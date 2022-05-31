 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganesh Benzo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.50 crore, down 2.01% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.50 crore in March 2022 down 2.01% from Rs. 97.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022 up 164.93% from Rs. 13.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022 down 8.16% from Rs. 18.87 crore in March 2021.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2021.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 122.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.37% returns over the last 6 months

Ganesh Benzoplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.50 101.94 97.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 95.50 101.94 97.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.42 43.12 34.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.63 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.69 3.58 -2.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.10 5.06 5.17
Depreciation 4.01 3.46 4.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.22 32.96 42.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.44 13.76 12.95
Other Income 0.88 0.97 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.32 14.73 14.11
Interest 0.95 1.11 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.37 13.63 13.05
Exceptional Items -0.29 -- -1.08
P/L Before Tax 12.09 13.63 11.97
Tax 3.57 3.11 25.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.51 10.52 -13.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.51 10.52 -13.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.51 10.52 -13.11
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 1.69 -2.10
Diluted EPS 1.41 1.69 -2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 1.69 -2.10
Diluted EPS 1.36 1.69 -2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
