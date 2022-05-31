Ganesh Benzo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.50 crore, down 2.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.50 crore in March 2022 down 2.01% from Rs. 97.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022 up 164.93% from Rs. 13.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022 down 8.16% from Rs. 18.87 crore in March 2021.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2021.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 122.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.37% returns over the last 6 months