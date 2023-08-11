English
    Ganesh Benzo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.94 crore, up 32.58% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.94 crore in June 2023 up 32.58% from Rs. 91.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2023 up 25.91% from Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.23 crore in June 2023 up 31.73% from Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2022.

    Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2022.

    Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 171.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.16% returns over the last 6 months and 29.47% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Benzoplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.94134.0791.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.94134.0791.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.0461.7835.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.472.631.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.546.49-2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.267.095.06
    Depreciation4.714.914.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.6432.6631.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3618.5115.98
    Other Income3.171.691.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5220.2017.42
    Interest2.510.220.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0219.9816.80
    Exceptional Items-0.10-0.33--
    P/L Before Tax20.9219.6516.80
    Tax5.424.904.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.4914.7512.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.4914.7512.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.4914.7512.30
    Equity Share Capital6.526.526.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.372.491.97
    Diluted EPS2.342.491.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.372.491.97
    Diluted EPS2.342.491.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

