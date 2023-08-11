Ganesh Benzo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.94 crore, up 32.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.94 crore in June 2023 up 32.58% from Rs. 91.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2023 up 25.91% from Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.23 crore in June 2023 up 31.73% from Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2022.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2022.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 171.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.16% returns over the last 6 months and 29.47% over the last 12 months.