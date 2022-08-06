 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganesh Benzo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.97 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.97 crore in June 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 78.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2022 up 31.44% from Rs. 9.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2022 up 21.83% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2021.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 138.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.68% returns over the last 6 months

Ganesh Benzoplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.97 95.50 78.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.97 95.50 78.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.25 32.42 27.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.80 0.63 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.10 1.69 1.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.06 6.10 3.97
Depreciation 4.01 4.01 4.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.98 38.22 27.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.98 12.44 12.99
Other Income 1.45 0.88 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.42 13.32 13.39
Interest 0.63 0.95 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.80 12.37 12.54
Exceptional Items -- -0.29 --
P/L Before Tax 16.80 12.09 12.54
Tax 4.49 3.57 3.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.30 8.51 9.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.30 8.51 9.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.30 8.51 9.36
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 1.41 1.50
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.41 1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 1.36 1.50
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.36 1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

