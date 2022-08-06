Ganesh Benzo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.97 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.97 crore in June 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 78.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2022 up 31.44% from Rs. 9.36 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2022 up 21.83% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.
Ganesh Benzo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2021.
Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 138.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.68% returns over the last 6 months
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.97
|95.50
|78.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.97
|95.50
|78.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.25
|32.42
|27.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.80
|0.63
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.10
|1.69
|1.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.06
|6.10
|3.97
|Depreciation
|4.01
|4.01
|4.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.98
|38.22
|27.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.98
|12.44
|12.99
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.88
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.42
|13.32
|13.39
|Interest
|0.63
|0.95
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.80
|12.37
|12.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.29
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.80
|12.09
|12.54
|Tax
|4.49
|3.57
|3.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.30
|8.51
|9.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.30
|8.51
|9.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.30
|8.51
|9.36
|Equity Share Capital
|6.24
|6.24
|6.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|1.41
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.97
|1.41
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|1.36
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.97
|1.36
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited