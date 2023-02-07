Ganesh Benzo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.97 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.97 crore in December 2022 down 2.91% from Rs. 101.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 37.93% from Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 43.76% from Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2021.