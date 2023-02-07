 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ganesh Benzo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.97 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.97 crore in December 2022 down 2.91% from Rs. 101.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 37.93% from Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 43.76% from Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2021.

Ganesh Benzoplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.97 95.84 101.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.97 95.84 101.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.28 51.69 43.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.64 -9.36 3.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.67 6.72 5.06
Depreciation 4.44 3.92 3.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.45 26.73 32.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.77 16.13 13.76
Other Income 1.94 3.22 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.71 19.35 14.73
Interest 1.79 1.48 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.92 17.87 13.63
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax 19.92 17.87 13.63
Tax 5.40 4.36 3.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.51 13.51 10.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.51 13.51 10.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.51 13.51 10.52
Equity Share Capital 6.52 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 2.17 1.69
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.17 1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 2.17 1.69
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.17 1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited