    Ganesh Benzo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.97 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Benzoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.97 crore in December 2022 down 2.91% from Rs. 101.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 37.93% from Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 43.76% from Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.9795.84101.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.9795.84101.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.2851.6943.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.64-9.363.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.676.725.06
    Depreciation4.443.923.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.4526.7332.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7716.1313.76
    Other Income1.943.220.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7119.3514.73
    Interest1.791.481.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9217.8713.63
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax19.9217.8713.63
    Tax5.404.363.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.5113.5110.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.5113.5110.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.5113.5110.52
    Equity Share Capital6.526.246.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.332.171.69
    Diluted EPS2.292.171.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.332.171.69
    Diluted EPS2.292.171.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
