Ganesh Benzo Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.94 crore, up 52.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.94 crore in December 2021 up 52.98% from Rs. 66.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2021 down 5.69% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2021 down 11.09% from Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2020.

Ganesh Benzo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2020.

Ganesh Benzo shares closed at 97.05 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)