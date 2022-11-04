 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.01 crore, up 40.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gandhi Special Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.01 crore in September 2022 up 40.33% from Rs. 37.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 10.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.32 crore in September 2022 up 38.26% from Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2021.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 12.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.42 in September 2021.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 445.30 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 3.57% over the last 12 months.

Gandhi Special Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.01 44.02 37.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.01 44.02 37.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.40 15.52 13.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 0.38 -0.88
Power & Fuel 5.03 -- --
Employees Cost 3.08 2.76 2.42
Depreciation 0.79 0.78 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.15 8.73 8.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.69 15.86 13.09
Other Income 1.83 0.07 1.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.53 15.93 14.63
Interest 0.05 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.47 15.87 14.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.47 15.87 14.62
Tax 5.12 3.91 3.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.36 11.96 10.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.36 11.96 10.87
Equity Share Capital 6.08 6.08 6.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.64 9.84 8.42
Diluted EPS 12.64 9.84 8.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.64 9.84 8.42
Diluted EPS 12.64 9.84 8.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gandhi Special Tubes #Gandhi Spl Tube #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm
