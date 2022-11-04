Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.01 crore, up 40.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.01 crore in September 2022 up 40.33% from Rs. 37.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 10.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.32 crore in September 2022 up 38.26% from Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2021.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 12.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.42 in September 2021.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 445.30 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 3.57% over the last 12 months.