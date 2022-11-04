English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: How To Trade Nifty Next Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.01 crore, up 40.33% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gandhi Special Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.01 crore in September 2022 up 40.33% from Rs. 37.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 10.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.32 crore in September 2022 up 38.26% from Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2021.

    Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 12.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.42 in September 2021.

    Close

    Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 445.30 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 3.57% over the last 12 months.

    Gandhi Special Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.0144.0237.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.0144.0237.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.4015.5213.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.38-0.88
    Power & Fuel5.03----
    Employees Cost3.082.762.42
    Depreciation0.790.780.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.158.738.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6915.8613.09
    Other Income1.830.071.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5315.9314.63
    Interest0.050.050.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.4715.8714.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.4715.8714.62
    Tax5.123.913.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3611.9610.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3611.9610.87
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.649.848.42
    Diluted EPS12.649.848.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.649.848.42
    Diluted EPS12.649.848.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gandhi Special Tubes #Gandhi Spl Tube #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm