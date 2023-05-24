English
    Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.70 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gandhi Special Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.70 crore in March 2023 up 8.21% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2023 up 24.32% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.56 crore in March 2023 up 29.19% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

    Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2022.

    Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 530.30 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and 40.42% over the last 12 months.

    Gandhi Special Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.7036.7432.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.7036.7432.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.8914.3911.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.84-0.06-0.29
    Power & Fuel3.23----
    Employees Cost1.722.311.98
    Depreciation0.780.790.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.728.498.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2010.849.68
    Other Income1.591.960.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7812.7910.44
    Interest--0.05--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7812.7410.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.7812.7410.44
    Tax3.333.172.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.469.568.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.469.568.41
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.607.876.69
    Diluted EPS8.607.876.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.607.876.69
    Diluted EPS8.607.876.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
