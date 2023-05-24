Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.70 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.70 crore in March 2023 up 8.21% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2023 up 24.32% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.56 crore in March 2023 up 29.19% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2022.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 530.30 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and 40.42% over the last 12 months.