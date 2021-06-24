Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore, up 95.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore in March 2021 up 95.35% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in March 2021 up 198.15% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.86 crore in March 2021 up 160.73% from Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2020.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2020.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 418.80 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.53% returns over the last 6 months and 123.00% over the last 12 months.