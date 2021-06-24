MARKET NEWS

Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore, up 95.35% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gandhi Special Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore in March 2021 up 95.35% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in March 2021 up 198.15% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.86 crore in March 2021 up 160.73% from Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2020.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2020.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 418.80 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.53% returns over the last 6 months and 123.00% over the last 12 months.

Gandhi Special Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations40.3536.4020.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.3536.4020.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.5711.838.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33-0.49-1.21
Power & Fuel3.693.54--
Employees Cost2.712.481.56
Depreciation0.800.840.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.243.586.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6714.624.84
Other Income1.391.491.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0616.115.92
Interest0.020.010.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.0316.105.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.0316.105.87
Tax4.224.051.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8112.064.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8112.064.30
Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.929.333.20
Diluted EPS9.929.333.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.929.333.20
Diluted EPS9.929.333.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gandhi Special Tubes #Gandhi Spl Tube #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

