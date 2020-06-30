Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.65 crore, down 14.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.65 crore in March 2020 down 14.13% from Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2020 down 42.52% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2020 down 39.43% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2019.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.41 in March 2019.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 192.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.05% returns over the last 6 months and -52.06% over the last 12 months.