Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.05 crore, down 14.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.05 crore in March 2019 down 14.12% from Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2019 up 11.19% from Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2019 up 9.28% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2018.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.59 in March 2018.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 402.40 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and 0.10% over the last 12 months.