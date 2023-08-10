English
    Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.23 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gandhi Special Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.23 crore in June 2023 up 5.01% from Rs. 44.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in June 2023 up 31.83% from Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.15 crore in June 2023 up 26.57% from Rs. 16.71 crore in June 2022.

    Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.84 in June 2022.

    Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 626.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.45% returns over the last 6 months and 62.76% over the last 12 months.

    Gandhi Special Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.2334.7044.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.2334.7044.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.0014.8915.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.03-1.840.38
    Power & Fuel3.743.23--
    Employees Cost2.071.722.76
    Depreciation0.750.780.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.273.728.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3712.2015.86
    Other Income4.031.590.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4013.7815.93
    Interest0.02--0.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.3713.7815.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.3713.7815.87
    Tax4.603.333.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7710.4611.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7710.4611.96
    Equity Share Capital6.076.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.988.609.84
    Diluted EPS12.988.609.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.988.609.84
    Diluted EPS12.988.609.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

