Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.23 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.23 crore in June 2023 up 5.01% from Rs. 44.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in June 2023 up 31.83% from Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.15 crore in June 2023 up 26.57% from Rs. 16.71 crore in June 2022.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.84 in June 2022.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 626.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.45% returns over the last 6 months and 62.76% over the last 12 months.