Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.02 crore, up 33.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.02 crore in June 2022 up 33.09% from Rs. 33.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022 up 8.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in June 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 15.17 crore in June 2021.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.57 in June 2021.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 387.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -28.32% over the last 12 months.