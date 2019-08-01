Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.84 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.84 crore in June 2019 down 36.51% from Rs. 37.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2019 down 49.04% from Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2019 down 45.42% from Rs. 15.94 crore in June 2018.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.18 in June 2018.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 347.30 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.28% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.