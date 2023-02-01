Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gandhi Special Tubes are:Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in December 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 34.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2022 up 16.45% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2021.
Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 7.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.46 in December 2021.
|Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 604.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.77% returns over the last 6 months and 58.51% over the last 12 months.
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.74
|52.01
|34.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.74
|52.01
|34.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.39
|19.40
|14.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.13
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|5.03
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.31
|3.08
|2.13
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.79
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.49
|5.15
|7.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.84
|18.69
|10.31
|Other Income
|1.96
|1.83
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.79
|20.53
|11.06
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.74
|20.47
|11.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.74
|20.47
|11.04
|Tax
|3.17
|5.12
|2.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.56
|15.36
|8.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.56
|15.36
|8.21
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.87
|12.64
|6.46
|Diluted EPS
|7.87
|12.64
|6.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.87
|12.64
|6.46
|Diluted EPS
|7.87
|12.64
|6.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited