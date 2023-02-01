English
    Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gandhi Special Tubes are:Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in December 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 34.79 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2022 up 16.45% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2021.
    Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 7.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.46 in December 2021.Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 604.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.77% returns over the last 6 months and 58.51% over the last 12 months.
    Gandhi Special Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.7452.0134.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.7452.0134.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3919.4014.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-0.13-0.39
    Power & Fuel--5.03--
    Employees Cost2.313.082.13
    Depreciation0.790.790.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.495.157.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8418.6910.31
    Other Income1.961.830.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7920.5311.06
    Interest0.050.050.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.7420.4711.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.7420.4711.04
    Tax3.175.122.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5615.368.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5615.368.21
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.8712.646.46
    Diluted EPS7.8712.646.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.8712.646.46
    Diluted EPS7.8712.646.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited