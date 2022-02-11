Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore in December 2021 down 4.42% from Rs. 36.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021 down 31.89% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2021 down 29.73% from Rs. 16.95 crore in December 2020.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.33 in December 2020.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 378.40 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)