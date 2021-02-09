Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.40 crore, up 97.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.40 crore in December 2020 up 97.27% from Rs. 18.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2020 up 165.38% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.95 crore in December 2020 up 148.9% from Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2019.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 9.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2019.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 285.45 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.89% returns over the last 6 months and 9.73% over the last 12 months.